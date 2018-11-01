Speech to Text for Kansas Winter Weather 1-11-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

prepaired for freezing maybe get some extra insulation in your home.dane hawkins kqtv the ace hardware store stated they will keep regular store hours for the rest of the day. over in kansas it was also a tough day getting around. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the winter weather is affecting the roads in northeast kansas. <<<vo:snow and ice have been pelting towns in northeast kansas and with temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout the weekend, kansas officials are urging people to stay indoors. chad clarydoniphan county sheriff "what they should probably do is stay inside if they don't absolutely have to go to work. stay inside and wait for the road crews to be able to get the streets and highways clean."vo:the sheriff was happy to say there haven't been any injury accidents reported in doniphan county as a result of the snowy conditions. chad clarydoniphan county sheriff "right now we have no early morning accidents, no slide offs or anything. so i'm hoping it will stay that way." vo: clary says taking your time is the key to staying safe on the roads during severe weather. chad clarydoniphan county sheriff "drive slow and give people plenty of room. don't tailgate anybody, don't get up behind them, and give everyone plenty of room." vo:and if you can't avoid driving in the icy conditions, be sure to pack extra items in your car in case of an emergency. chad clarydoniphan county sheriff "keep blankets, coats, hats, extra water, whatever you need in case you do break down or slide off so you'll have something to stay warm with until we can get to you." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> for updates on kansas road conditions and closures check out kandraive.org to plan your drive. after all of our weather news,