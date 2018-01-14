wx_icon Saint Joseph 18°

wx_icon Maryville 18°

wx_icon Savannah 18°

wx_icon Cameron 19°

wx_icon Fairfax 17°

Clear

Two Systems to Bring Snow

Posted: Sat Jan 13 20:24:31 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 13 20:24:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Rose

we'll see some snow tonight into tomorrow morning as we reach the low 30s tomorrow. more snow is possible tomorrow night into early monday morning with highs only reaching the mid teens. the single digits are in store for tuesday before climbing back into the 20s on wednesday. we'll see the mid 30s on thursday and the 40s return on friday and saturday with partly cloudy skies.

