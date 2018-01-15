Speech to Text for Birthdays 1-18

if you're celebrating a birthday today...we want to wish you a happy birthdayand tell you who you're also sharing it with... starting with.. pitbull. born armando perez, the rapper is turning 37 today. he gained fame for his 2009 album rebelution and won the billboard music award for top radio song for "give me everything" in 2012. his 2013 song "timber" topped the billboard hot 100 list for three consecutive weeks. young grace vanderwaal blows out 14 candles on this monday. the singer and ukulele player won season 11 of america's got talent in 2016. she first caught the judges' attention after she performed her original song "i don't know my name" on the show. and star nfl quarterback drew brees turns 39. he led the new orleans saints to victory in super bowl xliv and broke a number of single season nfl records. he spent the first five years of his nfl career with the san diego chargers before signing with the saints in 2006. to send in your birthday wishes -- e-mail us at h-t-m birthdays at k- q-2.com and we will be sure to get them on the