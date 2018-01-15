Speech to Text for Buchanan County Debt Free

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

county is kicking off 2018 debt free, good evening, i'm alan van zandt. according to the presiding commissioner harry roberts, the county paid off the last of its outstanding debts in late 2017 it happened just in time for commissioners to finalize the budget for this year. the commissioner says a reevaluation of spending and collaboration with city departments has led to the financial success. (sot )"don't overestimate your revenue. don't overestimate your tax projections, because that is what will get you in trouble. we've seen it at the state level, we're seen it at the federal level and you can't continue to do business that way." in addition to clearing off the county's debt, the commission reported the levee tax brought in over $2.5 million for the first year of the use tax. if the tax continues to grow at the same rate, the commission anticipates the tax being lifted before 2020. while the county might be