Speech to Text for The Cold Arctic Air Has Returned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

well winter is definitely going away but not just yet but definitely not night and now we're waking up to bitterly cold temperatures day and then is just the beginning was going to be a cold day I had for us but we are waking up to slick spots this morning because of the snow we got over night here's a line from our tower cam outside the KQ2 Studios now throughout the weekend in total we got anywhere from about half an inch to almost 2 inches of snow depending where you live but the good news is the snow is finally moving out and the skies are beginning to clear as our storm system has finally moved well South to places like Springfield Joplin and Wichita there under a winter weather advisory still on till later on this morning as they're expecting 1 to 2 inches of snow but now that the snow has moved out now it's going to be quiet and sunny for us going into the new work sweet but we're going to dealing with bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days we're also under a wind chill advisory for tonight I'll have the details of it coming up for already dropping down to the single digits and the 18th because of the school friend that passed through a long for the Northerly winds to take over look how it is it's Breezy out there it's about 50 cents up to 20 miles per hour gusting up to 25 30 miles per hour at times and to the windshield what it makes it feel to our skin is already feeling like single digits below zero and it's just about to get colder thinks you're cool friend that has passed through along for the snow to move out but the bitterly cold air to move in and that's going to be the pattern over the next 24 to 36 hours as high pressure is going to be taking over first allowing the sunshine to move back into the area but we are going to have those strong Northerly winds continue to usher in that colder air and that's going to be the pattern heading into Wednesday the high pressures going to move South by then a line for the temperatures to start warming up but we still have to get through this cold blast of Arctic air first temperatures are going to be dropping throughout the day from the teens into the single digits however the lost and I are going to be dropping down to below zero when you factor in those winds gusting in from the north-west anywhere from 20 to 25 gusting to 25 to 30 miles per hour at times throughout the next 24 hours this is how the wind chill is going to feel for us over the next couple of days about 9 below as we go into the lunchtime hour today 13 below for St Joseph heading into tonight and then as we wake up tomorrow morning to kick off our Tuesday is going to feel like anywhere from 20 to 25 degrees below zero that's why were under this wind chill advisory as we go throughout the day today into tonight into early tomorrow morning so please bundle up and get ready for this cold or take care of last 11 tonight for your overnight low Tupelo with those dangerous windshield levels 8 for your high on Tuesday before temperatures finally start rebounding to 24 by Wednesday 38 by Thursday and finally the upper forties heading into Friday and into the weekend and just a slight chance of rain snow right now for Sunday so I know you're not a big fan of the cold day but I promise you once this passes like it's going to be up how we just have to get through the next 24 hours. Last week