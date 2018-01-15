Speech to Text for Greitens News Fallout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

legislator from st. joseph says he's afraid of how current allegations against missouri governor eric greitens could affect the law- making process. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. democrat pat conway urges caution when talking about illegalities the republican governor might have committed. despite that, some of conway's collegues have suggested the impeachment of greitens in light of allegations that greitens blackmailed a woman he had had an extra-marital affair with in order to keep her quiet. the news came out immediately following greitens' state of the state address wednesday night. (sot : pat conway: "i've never seen the capitol so stirred up in a period of 8 hours. i don't know if anyone is taking any personal satisfaction in the issue but i think there will be a tendency to slow down. i think that's the bad part about the situation. ) meanwhile, a st. louis attorney says she's launching a formal investigation into the accusations against greitens. there is talk that greitens won't get much support from lawmakers in jefferson city because he ran his campaign for governor as an outsider who was highly critical of established jefferson city politics. (sotsot romine -"we want to know what the facts are. we don't want all the rumors and speculation going to shadow the work we need to be doing here in jeff city and the only way to do that is we can call for an investigation that can dispel this or put it on a position to be dealt with." ) greitens' wife has said that she has known about the governor's affair for some time. she says she ahd her husband have talked about the issue at length and their marriage now is stronger than ever