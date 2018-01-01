Speech to Text for Bank Robbery UMB Sentence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a st. joseph man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison today for a bank robbery. 50 year old terry hagar pleaded guilty to holding up the u-m-b bank on the north belt highway in march of 2016 and stealing nearly $14,000. it was hagar's 2nd bank robbery conviction . he had previously served 22 years in prison for another bank robbery and was still on supervised release from that when he held