Speech to Text for Ice Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

families' winter fun might include ice skating or even ice fishing. but the missouri state highway patrol wants you to take caution as you are visiting area lakes and ponds.as lakes and ponds start to freeze over, the missouri state highway patrol wants you to stay safe. as a rule, it needs to be at least four inches thick to walk on. but troopers say there's never a clear way to tell if ice is thick enough to walk on. they say to always use caution, because a fall into the icy cold waters can result in serious injury or death. hypothermia and body shock are the two major concerns that cause the body to quickly lose heat. (sot sgt. jacob angle/missouri state highway patrol: "it's a judgement call on the people that re choosing to do the activity.my best thing is to make sure that they do due diligence, investegate that ice thoroughly.") angle added that if you see someone fall through the ice, don't try and rescue them yourself. you could also become a victim. instead, call 9-1-1 immediately. .