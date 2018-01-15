Speech to Text for SJSD Saturday Interviews

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

school district continues to narrow down the search for the next superintendent. good evening, i'm brooke anderson.. the school board held a closed door meeting this morning and afternoon to interview five potential candidates. originally -- the district received 27 applicants for the position. three candidates will be chosen from the five who interviewed today, and will begin the final round of interviews with students, staff and parents next week. (sot )"we were talking about quality long-time educators. this that have worked their way up through the ranks, which is good. so they know what our staff is going through in all departments as opposed to just being an administrator." each candidate was asked questions related to their experience as an educator. as well as their plans to establish trust in the st. joseph community the names of the final three candidates will be released after they have been notified of their selection to continue in the interview