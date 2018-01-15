Speech to Text for Winter Car Problems

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the extreme winter weather might be causing serious problems for your vehicle. these problems range from low tire pressure to frozen fluids, and dead batteries. with the roads being heavily salted in the winter, local mechanics are recommending washing the underside of your vehicle when the temperature gets above freezing. this will help prevent your car from rusting. mechanics say it's important to know these tips to keep your car running it's best during freezing temperatures. (sot ) "during the winter, that's when people find out they've got a bad battery. really what happens during the summer the battery gets hot, when the temperature gets really warm, the battery weakens then. but it's not until the cold hits that you really find that out. so in the winter is really what takes out most batteries." thygerson is also encouraging drivers to check the tire pressure and fluids in their car before driving in these sub