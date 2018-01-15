Speech to Text for Kaden's Kloset

a local group is looking to help foster families in st. joseph. kaden's kloset is a childrens clothing center that provides free attire for local foster families. today kaden's kloset held an open shopping event from 9 am until noon. employees say they hope this event will help take the stress off foster parents when it comes to purchasing things they need -- allowing them to focus on helping the children adjust to a new home. (sot )"the transition of these children is sometimes continual, so families don't want to go out and spend all of their stipend that they get on the necessary items. so if we can provide that need for the clothing. then they can get them a comfort item, or get things that make them feel more welcome in their home." the clothing center says they are overflowing with donations from the community -- and are now in need of monetary donations to help build an additional storage