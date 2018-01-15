Speech to Text for Wichita Swatter in Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

roads. the man who is accused of making a fake 9-1-1 call that led to a wichita man being shot and killed by police remains in jail on a half-million dollar bond. tyler barris was brought to kansas from arizona, where he allegedly told a sedgwick county dispatcher he was holding his family hostage at a wichita address. as police surrounded the home they were directed to, an innocent and unarmed andrew finch came to the door and was shot by police. it's a prank that has been come to be known as swatting. while sitting in jail, barriss decided to speak with media. wichita television station k-w-c-h interviewed barris to try and get some insight as to why he might have done what he's being accused of. <<supers: video provided by: kwch-cbs length: suggested intro: . script: s soon as that happened, i just wish i could have rewound somehow and never done it.{ááákey l3 - pan offáá} a remorseful tyler barriss wishes none of this happened... 52:21 i never intended for anyone to get shot and killed. but even if getting an innocent man shot and killed by police was never the intent... many wonder, why anyone would make a swatting call in the first place... 53:53 there is no inspiration. i don't get bored and just sit around and decide i'm going to make a swat call. so why??? barriss says often times, people have paid him to make the calls. 32:43 so, you were paid to make the call? 54:42 on numerous occasions i have been. 32:56 can you tell us if you were in this occasion? 54:55 i'd rather not barriss was hesitant when asked directly about making the call to wichita police, that led them to the home where andrew finch was shot and killed... but he did offer some insight into his feelings, knowing what a swatting call turned into in for one wichita family. 00:29 it hasn't just affected my life, it's affected someone's family too. someone lost their life. i understand the magnitude of what happened. it's not just affecting me because i'm sitting in jail. i know who it has affected. i understand all of that.>> he faces three charges, including involuntary manslaughter... which carries a sentence of 2 1/2 to