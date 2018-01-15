Speech to Text for Bicycle Man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

that's being tested in maryville after the sudden death last week of a northwest missouri state university student. one group is turning the tragedy into something positive for one local man who also faced a loss.. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on their story <<< vo:red roses decorate the plywood covering the scene were morgan mccoy lost her life. a small act of kindness given from a man that has very little to give himself.kelley baldwincommunity member "he had a bunch of red flowers in his hand, and walked up to the front of the palms and he stuck those roses right into the board, as i was driving by. and i thought that was the sweetest thing for someone to do. especially for someone who looks like he doesn't have a lot to share or to give." vo: arnold roebkes' small act of kindness sparked a ripple effect. balwin was so moved by his kindness she quickly went home to write about what she saw. kelley baldwincommunity member"as soon as i saw what he had done, the words starting coming into my head. i had to put this on facebook. because last week and really the last couple weeks in general have been really hard time for maryville and nodaway county."vo: roebkes is known around town by many names mr. bicycle man, arnie and the gentle giant, but very few knew the hardships in his life. "my sister got killed years ago, she was beat to death and i felt sorry for the girl and all that." vo:after baldwin told the bicycle man's story, the community came together to raise funds for him to have the basic necessities. emily tobincommunity member "we've going to help arnie get some of the things he needs in his life. maybe get some glasses, go to the dentist, get a haircut, get some warm boots. making sure it goes to arnie and what he needs." vo:the group of volunteers are hoping to take something positive out of the tragic loss of morgan mccoy and in the process has made a huge impact in the life of one maryville manarnold roebkes mr. bicycle man "thank you for everything everybody did for me. i pray for the girl that got killed at the palms." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> there is currently a you care campaign set up for arnie. if you would like to make a donation, you can find the link on our website at