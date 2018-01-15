Speech to Text for Sydney Jones Court Appearance

mother charged with the death of her 6 month old infant returned to court today. in december sydney jones was charged with abuse of a child resulting in death after drowning her 6- month-old baby in the bathtub in her home on texas ave. the prosecution has confirmed there was a second child at the residence during the drowning, that child has been placed in the custody of the biological father. the court is currently waiting on the results of jones' blood test that was taken when she was place in police custody on december 8th, however jones did test positive for traces of marijuana in her system at the time of the incident. jones will appear for a second hearing on january 29, at 8:30 am. jones remains in police custody under a