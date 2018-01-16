Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
3°
Maryville
3°
Savannah
3°
Cameron
3°
Fairfax
0°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Wind Chill Warning
Wx Alerts
Closings
View Closings
Dangerous Wind Chills Tuesday Morning
Dangerous Wind Chills Tuesday Morning
Posted: Tue Jan 16 05:37:34 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 05:37:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Most Popular Stories
ST. JOSEPH SCHOOLS CLOSED for Tuesday Jan. 16
Maryville Community Pays it Forward After Man's Small Act of Kindness
Savannah Student Killed in Double Fatality Accident
St. Joseph Man Sentenced for 2016 Bank Robbery
CLOSINGS: Check Updated List of Area Closings
Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Tuesday morning
Attorney Launches Investigation into Allegations Against Greitens
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Mustangs Look to Defend MINK League Title
St. Joseph School District Seeking Public Opinion for Next Superintendent
Community Events