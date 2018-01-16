Speech to Text for Healthy Protein Hy-Vee Shakes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

nicely as we go towards the weekend. look at saturday, 50 degrees with a chance of maybe some rain-snow mix on sunday. >> thanks for joining us. >> that's crummy news for tomorrow morning but it does improve. >> shayna here from hy-vee. will be talking protein. what's your title? >> market manager. >> this is healthy stuff so mike probably has no interest. >> i have an interest in healthy. >> you see these big jokes at health places and you get a little intimidated. you think the musclemen like mike and i - - really this is for anybody. >> yes. >> how does someone get started with - - of these are protein shakes. how does someone - - they just buy some and go? >> we do have smaller packets if you want to try something to see what flavor you are wanting. >> this is intimidating. you will make a couple for us today. how hard is it? >> it's fairly simple. you can use either water, milk, almond milk. i prefer allman milk because it's low in sugar and it adds extra taste to it. there's three flavors. chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. we will do the chocolate one today and we will mix it with the vanilla almond milk which is low in sugar. all of these are low in sugar, only two grams of sugar. >> it just looks like hot chocolate. >> yes, and it will taste just like that. you just use one scoop. with your eight ounces of almond milk. just pop it in there. i added little peanut butter to add extra flavor. just a tiny bit. and then - - >> be careful. >> now i see some guys that just poured in and shake up. >> that's another option too. >> so you don't need - - now what? i dropped my papers so i have no idea what we are doing next to now. [laughter] so again, who needs to be taking these? >> anyone can take them. you can take them working out or not working out. if you take them before or after your workout, it enhances your performance and to rebuild your muscles. >> so people who work out. what about folks who don't? >> you can use it as a meal replacement. want to try it? >> here we go. >> there you go alan. >> that's very good. [multiple speakers] >> don't do this at home. this is pretty good. you said there's a smaller packet? >> there are smaller packets available for two dollars.