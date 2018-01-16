Speech to Text for Cold Weather Safety for Kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

schools calling off class tomorrow for the safety of kids... and when it gets this cold ..any time outside can be dangerous... kq2's adam orduna joins us in studio with the story... alan, some good tips to help yourself, and your child in these extreme temperatures is to dress in layers, and if you have mittens use them. mittens are actually better then gloves, because they keep your fingers together, and they also help maintain the heat trapped inside for your hands. any way to help keep in your body heat, is vital for anyone that has to be outside. (sot )"it's really important to remember that your head is a major source of heat loss, especially the younger you are. toddlers, their head is very disproportionately big compared to the rest of their body. so you do definitely need to be protecting their head and having them wear that hat even if they don't want to." dr. brownfield says that in these fridged temperatures, staying hydrated is also important, and that you do need to stay mindful of your sensitive areas like your ears, nose, hands, and toes as those are the parts of the body that can easily catch frostbite. live in the studio, adam orduna kq2 your local news