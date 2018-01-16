Speech to Text for SJSD Public Feedback Superintendent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the board of education with the st. joseph school district wants your help in the final selection of a new superintendent. they are asking the public to meet the candidates and offer feedback. at a meeting tomorrow, they will determine the three finalists for the job. then, the last phase of the interview process will include meeting with students, staff members, parents and the community/ anyone interested in participating on a feedback committee can contact the district. dates set are january 20, 23 and 24. a final selection will be made in the weeks following the final meetings. the successful candidate will be replacing current superintendent robert newhart, who has announced he will be leaving at the