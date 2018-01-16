Speech to Text for MLK Solution Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

school year today is martin luther king jr. day, and many organizations in st. joseph are celebrating -- including the midcity excellence community learning center kq2's brooke anderson was at the group's annual "solutions summit" this afternoon and has more... << brooke anderson reportsnat: "i have a dream today that our children, our black and white children, will walk hand in hand. i have a dream..."these words -- spoken by dr. martin luther king jr. 54 years ago on the steps of the lincoln memorial, are now echoed at the 4th annual mlk solutions summit sot martin rucker, speaker ("he moved the needle of progress so far forward, and even in a foundation - uh, he made the foundation that we're still building upon today.")and building upon that very foundation was a main focus of this year's summitthe theme was balancing chaos during uncertain times sot kimberly warren, midcity excellence executive dir. ("it's important that we learn to resolve or reconcile our conflict.")a thought echoed by the two guest speakers -- former nfl player martin "t" rucker and former st. joseph school district teacher of the year barbara bell both speakers focused a lot on their journey, struggles and the impact dr. martin luther king jr. had on their livessot barbara bell ("i thought that in order to be successful i had to come from a wealthy family. but one of the things i think that dr. martin luther king jr. shared with us is that - in that speech he said 'i want people to be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.")after the speeches, people were asked to talk as a group about how to handle certain situations that may be offensive to an individual or group of indiviuals sot kimberly warren ("we've come a long way since martin luther king jr., but we still have a long ways to go.") brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> to learn more about upcoming midcity excellence events, you can visit their website at visit m-c-e dot org there will be more activities going on tomorrow honoring the legacy of dr. martin luther king... students at missouri western will kick off their spring semester with a "i have a dream" table. students will be able to sign a banner and learn about other on-campus events behing held this week in honor of dr. king. the table will be set up at blum student union from 11 a-m to 1. more from the solutions summit