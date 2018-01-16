Speech to Text for MLK Dance Solution Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sponsored by mid-city excelence today. kids took to the stage to honor martin luther king through song and dance. kq2's dane hawkins has their story. áánats- drumsááwords like family, love, and support are words that every one uses to describe mid-city excellence.[sot- brooklyn]it makes me feel comforatble and loved.[track]the after school program that provides a positive learning and growing outlet for kids like brooklyn coats-moppin' in the community. [sot- jordan alford] it just helps the kids be able to have an opportunity to stay off the streets and learn from the arts. [track]the program keep kids on the right path by teaching them positive values through music and dance. a new tecnhnique that program director kimberly warren stongly beleives in. [sot- kimberly warren]but we also learn in dance in drumming in vibrant kinesthetic ways and it get through in our brains. this áánats- dancingáá [track] the program does not just stop in highschool. the dance group has expanded to include a college section. for kids who have been in the program and also those who would like to join once they move the area. [sot]we keep eachoher accountable because you have to have a certain gpa to be a part of the group.it also aprovides a family for young adults like trasean stephanie who moved to the area .[sot-it's kind of like a noathoer family for us]and the cost to be a part of this family ...[sot-brookklyn]its free if you wanna sign up. áánatsááá[track]dane hawkins kqtv the groups perform year round and will even be making a trip to next year's rose bowl