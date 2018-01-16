Speech to Text for Winter Weather Cold Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ahead on hometown this morning... we are under a wind chill advisory as schools across the area close for the day. all this thanks to some arctic air that crept in over the weekend. plus -- martin luther king junior's legacy was not forgotten yesterday. in fact -- it was celebrated at a summit in st. joseph as people considered what can be done to further king's dream. announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is tuesday, january 16th, 2018. i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up this tuesday morning to bitterly cold conditions across northwest missouri and northeast kansas. wind chill advisories are in effect for the cities of st. joseph, atchison, hiawatha, elwood, plattsburg, cameron, maysville and platte city. wind chill warnings are in effect for the cities of rock port, maryville, king city, bethany, savannah, mound city and worth. all advisories and warnings are in effect until noon tuesday. very cold air is in the area with temperatures this morning below zero. couple the strong northwest winds with the very cold temperatures and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 30 below zero. bundle up well if you have to go outside. don't forget about your pets and make sure kids & the elderly are also keeping warm. remember the three l's... dress up in multiple layers, drink lots of liquids especially water and put on lotions to help with the dry skin. highs will only be in the single digits again on tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. it will be a quiet and sunny workweek overall. temperatures will start climbing up again into the 20s on wednesday, 30s on thursday, 40s on friday even the 50s heading into the weekend. there is a chance for a rain/snow mix on sunday. >> thanks vanessa. many schools m-c-e dot org. <<>> and now more from the