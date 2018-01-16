Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
7°
Maryville
10°
Savannah
10°
Cameron
10°
Fairfax
8°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Santa Tracker
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
1-16-2018 afternoon update
1-16-2018 afternoon update
Posted: Tue Jan 16 12:25:05 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 12:25:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Most Popular Stories
ST. JOSEPH SCHOOLS CLOSED for Tuesday Jan. 16
Maryville Community Pays it Forward After Man's Small Act of Kindness
Savannah Student Killed in Double Fatality Accident
St. Joseph Man Sentenced for 2016 Bank Robbery
CLOSINGS: Check Updated List of Area Closings
St. Joseph School District Seeking Public Opinion for Next Superintendent
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Attorney Launches Investigation into Allegations Against Greitens
Mustangs Look to Defend MINK League Title
Drunk Driving Fatality Results in Prison Sentence
Community Events