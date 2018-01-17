Speech to Text for Flu Spreading in St. Joseph

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and there's still about 13 weeks left of the 2017-2018 flu season and unfortunantely no area in the u-s is safe from the virus, not even st. joe... << brooke anderson reportsnat: coughthere's no denying that flu season is upon us...the c-d-c announced a nationwide epidemic as 49 states report widespread flu activity -- that's each state except hawaii sot connie werner "people tend to underestimate the flu, and especially this version of the virus tends to really make the very young and the very old very, very sick and can lead to death.")in fact, the cdc reports 20 pediatric deaths so far this flu seasonsot juliemarie nickelson, rogers pharmacist ("the five and under, and the two and under they're like - what's considered a high risk group.") locally, mosaic life care reports 344 flu cases in the st. joseph and kansas city area that number going up from previous weeksbut hospitals aren't the only ones seeing an increasesot juliemarie nickelson ("we have seen a very big upsurge with people coming in with the general flu complaints. that's congestion, just not feeeling well...lot's of tamiflu scripts.")and it doesn't seem to be slowing down...the cdc reports a 5.8 percent increase in labratory confirmed cases nationally this week compared to last bringing the total number of cases to over 60,000sot connie ("each year it's unknown as to what that flu virus is going to be, which one is going to target the people that is going to make them ill. each year it's different.") this year, pharmacists say influenza h3n2 is the most prominent flu virus circulating unfortunantely this virus mutates quickly, making the flu shot only 30 percent affectivesot juliemarie ("though there is a strain of the h3n2 virus in the flu vaccine, a lot of the viruses that are all around have mutated to much for it to be quite as effective as it has been in the past.") >> nickelson says getting the flu shot is still a good idea as it can help lower your chances of getting a serious case of the flu reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader