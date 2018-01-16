Speech to Text for High School Hoops from 1-16-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

benton...hosting the visting odessa bulldogs...===in the second....simi bingham's drive...no good...ater rebounds...finishes it...===== ater again gets bingham's rebound...gets it to go...and the foul.... 20-19 benton.... ====guess who?....chol ater.... underneathe...no glass needed....====benton had a good lead....but squandered it just before half...====will fox gets it on the break.... goes all the way...spins...off the backboard...good....==== the ball finds its way down to jacob moore....he misses... cale neville cleans it up... odessa up...33-31....=====the bench loves the effort on the floor...====neville receives the pass...gets the bounce.... odessa now leads 56-47....==== ater steals it... and lays it in....but it wont be enough... odessa wins 58-55... in the c-w stessman tournament down in liberty missouri.... central fell to lee's summit west....78-51....and lafayette loses to park hill....72-71 in triple overtime... battle of two grand river conference teams tonight... stanberry and north andrew... === and the bulldogs jump out to a quick 6-0 lead... and a big reason for that... the senior brad hailey... just inside the arc... knocks down the two.. 4-0 bulldogs...=== and then few possessions later... tristen lager.. inside to hailey.. gets the tough bucket to go.. === hailey finding his rythm early... and then later.. in the first... hailey in the corner.. pump fakes.. goes left... pulls up... knocks downt the long two... he goes for a career high 39 points...=== but stanberry is playing the number 2 team in class 1 basketball... and the cards go on a 14-4 run to finish the first...=== caleb patterson in transition... off the steal.. lays it in for the easy two...=== later in the first... ryan hughes.. to cole thorburn on the wing.. gets the three point bucket to fall...=== and the cards not done yet in this one... lance streeby drives baseline in the second.... off the glass.. north andrew goes on to win... 81-56... the early game in rosendale.. bulldogs and cards... stanberry up 53-37 heading to the fourth...=== lily osborn from the top of the arc... burries the three.. bulldogs trying to create separation...=== but the cardinals with a fighter's chance... jentry copple inbound to atheah roberts.. down the lane... lays it in.. 56-44 at this point.. keep in mind stanberry led 24- 12 after one..=== copple to brooke mcdaniel.. finds kenzie shunk on the wing... she knocks down the two..=== and then copple in traffic... gets the ball to go... cardinals trim it to under an 8-point deficit... but the bulldogs hit enough free throws down the stretch... and stanberry comes away with an 8-point win in the end... bulldogs win 61-53... the dekalb lady tigers took on the west nodaway rockets and had control of this game from the start..=====we go to the second half where the tigers hit on a fast break.. and kirstian goddard gets the nice lay in...=====the tigers moved the ball well on this posession with getting the ball inside and kcking it back out for a big three..===== dekalb had a lot of scoring of off fast break in this one and never took their foot off the gas...======coach knox gets another conference win at home..====the tigers ran away with this one as the final score was 56-18. (sot, kyle knox: "moving toward the right direction, we still have to fix a few things intensity wise. we got off to a rough start, i don't know if that was due to a snow day or what, but if we keep playing hard like we are and do the little things and boxing out, taking care of the ball, we're going to be a good tough team to play in the conference.") and a tough one tonight for the dekalb tigers boys squad... west nodaway comes away with the 20-point win.. 60-40...