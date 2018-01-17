Speech to Text for Warmer Winter Temperatures on the Way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

down into the single digits. we will see air temperatures dropping below zero as well. expect wind chill values between -5 and -15 degrees wednesday morning. temperatures will make it into the 20 degree range today as we finally start a warm up. the winds will not be as strong across the area with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. highs will make it into the 30s on thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. it will be a quiet and sunny workweek overall. temperatures will start climbing up again into the 20s on wednesday, 30s on thursday, 40s on friday even the 50s heading into the weekend. there is a chance for a rain/snow mix on sunday. >> thank you, vanessa...