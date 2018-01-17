Speech to Text for Cold Weather Animal Shelter

the cold snap is also keeping staff at the st. joseph animal shelter busy... shelter staff say they've been getting more calls than usual to check on stray cats and dogs out in the cold. just like humans..animals can also have a hard time out in the frigid weather. staff say it's important to find animals a warm place to stay when it gets dangerously cold (sot jenna keyes/st. joseph animal shelter: "if individuals are wanting to care for an animal that they find as a stray, they do have that option. they also have the option to contact us here at the animal shelter.") animal control will pick up sray dogs... but stray cats need to be