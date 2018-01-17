Speech to Text for Flu Virus Continues to Spread

the flu virus has reached nearly every corner of the nation -- with st. joseph being right in the middle of it all. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt kq2's brooke anderson spoke with a local pharmacist about influenze and joins us in studio to tell us more that's right alan, the centers for disease control and prevention have declared the flu a nationwide epidemic the c-d-c saying more cases are reported each day, and there's still about 13 weeks left of the 2017-2018 flu season and unfortunantely no area in the u-s is safe from the virus, not even st. joe... << brooke anderson reportsnat: coughthere's no denying that flu season is upon us...the c-d-c announced a nationwide epidemic as 49 states report widespread flu activity -- that's each state except hawaii sot connie werner "people tend to underestimate the flu, and especially this version of the virus tends to really make the very young and the very old very, very sick and can lead to death.")in fact, the cdc reports 20 pediatric deaths so far this flu seasonsot juliemarie nickelson, rogers pharmacist ("the five and under, and the two and under they're like - what's considered a high risk group.") locally, mosaic life care reports 344 flu cases in the st. joseph and kansas city area that number going up from previous weeksbut hospitals aren't the only ones seeing an increasesot juliemarie nickelson ("we have seen a very big upsurge with people coming in with the general flu complaints. that's congestion, just not feeeling well...lot's of tamiflu scripts.")and it doesn't seem to be slowing down...the cdc reports a 5.8 percent increase in labratory confirmed cases nationally this week compared to last bringing the total number of cases to over 60,000sot connie ("each year it's unknown as to what that flu virus is going to be, which one is going to target the people that is going to make them ill. each year it's different.") this year, pharmacists say influenza h3n2 is the most prominent flu virus circulating unfortunantely this virus mutates quickly, making the flu shot only 30 percent affectivesot juliemarie ("though there is a strain of the h3n2 virus in the flu vaccine, a lot of the viruses that are all around have mutated to much for it to be quite as effective as it has been in the past.") >> nickelson says getting the flu shot is still a good idea as it can help lower your chances of getting a serious case of the flu reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader thanks brooke -- with the widespread flu activity, several pharmacies are reporting a shortage of flu medications to treat symptoms rogers pharmacy here in st. joe says they have experienced a shortage of tamiflu, as well as several other over the counter medications staff also say many prescription medications are on back order the reason -- so many people are coming in to purchase flu medications (sot "in a day sometimes we will run out of tamiflu and not have enough for the next day. there are a couple medications, especially a couple prescription ones that are now on back order." ) rogers pharmacy is still providing the flu vaccination for anyone who has not yet gotten their shot making matters worse..hospitals are running low on a critical tool some patients need to fight the flu. hospitals nationwide are beginning to run out of i-v bags. i-v bags are used to administer fluids to patients. hurricane maria is to blame for the nationwide shortage. most of the bags are manufactured in puerto rico. the hurricane wiped out many of those manufacturing facilities. we checked with officials at mosaic who say they've have not been impacted by the