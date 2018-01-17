Speech to Text for Schaaf Greitens Speech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a st. joseph state senator has some some harsh words for missouri governor eric greitens delivered on the chamber floor in the state capitol building. good evening, i'm alan van zandt speaking to collegues during session today in jefferson city. state senator robschaaf said he was responding to a voice message he'd received from greitens wanting to talk. instead of calling the governor back, schaaf said he'd give his comments publicly. schaaf said the governor has defined himself through his first year in office by scandal and cover up he added that greitens handling of the news of his admitted extra-marital affair has also been troubling. there have been allegations greitens blackmailed the woman he had the relationship with in an effort to keep her quiet. schaaf pointed to reports that a staff attorney paid for by the taxpayers is assisting greitens in handling is personal situation and trying to cover it up. (sot state sen, rob schaaf: and now you are using the resources of your office, staff time paid for by taxpayer dollars to try and hide from the people of missouri these most recent allegations. the people find themselves asking: "have you now gone so far as to break the same law that put bill webster in prison.?) webster was a former state attorney in the 1990s who was found guilty of federal conspiracy and misappropriation of funds. the staff lawyer in question is lucinda lutkemeyer. she is the wife of tony luetkemeyer, who is running for the seat schaaf is vacating at the end of this term due to term limits. good evening, thanks for joining us