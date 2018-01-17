Speech to Text for MLK Dream Table

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bag shortage. it was the first day of the new semester for students at missouri western they continued their celebration of dr. martin luther king today the multi-cultural center set up an "i have a dream table" on campus today... it's all part of a week long celebration honoring the slain civil rights leader. students and faculty who stopped by the table got the chance to write down down their dreams for our country and world. (sot- because there are a lot of folks in our country and our world whor are being marginialized right now it doesnt matter your race it doeasnt matter your social status it doesnt matter where youre from there are lots of people being marginilazed for different identities that they may hold. but if we unite with other folks that have dreams that are similare to ours dreams that they wanna see happen we can affect more change ) the theme for this week is, "unite the dream." now