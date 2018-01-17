wx_icon Saint Joseph 20°

St. Joseph School Board Candidates

Posted: Wed Jan 17 09:54:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 09:54:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

the slate is set for april's school board elections. there will be 7 candidates on the ballot -- this, after a final entry today beating the 5 p.m deadline. those running for the board of education include lorrie lynn hollis, aaron duncan, larry koch, lute atieh, seth wright, david jordan and kenneth reeder. the seven will be vying for three open seats. the terms of current board members martin rucker and dennis snethen are ending and neither are running again. koch was appointed to the board last year and is running for a full three year term of his

