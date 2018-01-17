wx_icon Saint Joseph 20°

Danny Duffy Pleads Guilty

Posted: Wed Jan 17 09:57:05 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 09:57:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

pitchers and catchers report to spring trainign in basically a month... and one player the royals will rely on during the rebuilding process continues to be danny duffy... and today... duffy settled his off the field issues.. duffy pleaded guilty to driving under the influence today... stemming from his incident back in august... duffy will be placed on one- year probation.. and will pay $1,200 in fines

