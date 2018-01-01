Speech to Text for Protecting Yourself from the Flu

an effect on us as we go into the weekend. we'll talk more about that coming up in just a few minutes. >> doctor cynthia brown from - - joining us now. here recently talking about how to protect yourself against the extreme cold. now we are talking about protecting ourselves from the rough flu going around. >> this is definitely a rough season this year. >> people in town are getting sick and how busy it is at the er at mosaic. really across the country. we aren't alone. >> we are mainly seeing the strain - - circulating across the united states. that usually hits harder than the other strains. the cdc, there is some precedent since we been collecting data, this is the first time the entire continental usa has been in widespread activity. all 49 states. actually widespread activity. it's really unprecedented. >> i think we can graphically show this. we have a map of the united states. that brown color is bad i guess. >> that's right. that's where you see the widespread activity that affects all of us. >> sometimes you see green and yellow ended advances. this is just everywhere. >> it is and it's still not too late to get your flu shot. the problem is right now since we are still seeing widespread activity, we will probably have flu season 411-13 weeks. i think people are getting discouraged about how effective the vaccine was. what we're seeing now is one of four different strains. it may be works 42 percent on this strain but we still have h1n1 two come so season will be with us so it's not too late to protect yourself. >> we get to mid-january and think we are at the back end of things so not necessarily so. >> the cdc will expect those other strains to come along. as the current strain dies down. >> as we've been seeing stories nationally, people have been dying, otherwise healthy people. >> that's right. we won't fully understand what the death rate is until we are past the season. that's when they can get the data collected. it's really not going to be formal until we get through the season. >> healthcare experts in the catch-up mode trying to put the band-aid on this year. >> hospitalizations are doubling even from last week. it's important that people take precautions including the flu shot. you want to make sure you wash your hands a lot. these viruses live on services for eight hours. you can touch a doorknob or elevator, you can to try and you just inoculated yourself and you come down with the flu. >> as may be precautionary as people might be making sure they take care of themselves, it's really easy to get the bug. >> working for mosaic, we have every healthcare provider at our hospital get the flu vaccine because you are technically contagious even 2-3 days before you have symptoms. that's why we think it's important that we practice what we preach and to all those things. >> so you might be passing it on even before you know you have a. >> that's right. you can be spreading it to other people. >> you can be staying home but by that time it might be too late. >> you should still stay home. >> some things to think about it how much longer do we have to go? 11-13 more weeks. we can get treatment but it's best within the first 48 hours. call your doctor and let them know you think you have the flu. a lot of people think they have the flu when you vomit. we call that a stomach flu but it's technically not the