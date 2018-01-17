Speech to Text for Fit Republic Chicken Toastada

>> we are here in the kq2 kitchen. [laughter] >>. [multiple speakers] >> no idea what you are talking about. >> whatever it is you are cooking smells fantastic. wonderful. what are you making today? quick quick easy tostada chicken dish. very light, healthy and you can have different options. if you are wanting to spice up your healthy meal prep. >> how are we being healthy? >> it has a lot of protein. especially for people that are vegan. these are the number one source. you have your chicken and your beans enter pico and lettuce and cheese and you mix it all together and have such a wonderful dish. i cooked my grilled chicken with just some fajita seasoning. cook in the oven or stove top. >> you like to use chicken breast. >> yes, just because it's easier and a lot less fat. >> that fajita seasoning is really easy. just a little packet. you have a nice grill marks on that. >> i kind of want to get a little smoky flavor. and then my refried beans out of the can. can either cook them on stovetop or in a pot. just as easy as one, two, three. then fresh pico and salsa and cheese on the side and you have a dish to put together. >> when you talk about healthy eating, a lot of people think it's hard to do. hard to come up with all of these ideas. really when you kind of sit down and think about it, it's not that hard to do. >> no, it's not it's just being creative. you want to find different healthy options you like. you just want to tweak them and see what works for you. just keep it as simple as possible. >> i love your recipes are chicken but you flavor the chicken differently every time. >> absolutely. i try to train my mind to think it's something totally different. a different way to spice and be creative as possible without being time-consuming. >> it's the spices too because if you ate bland chicken every time, it would be like, i don't want to do this. >> everyone think you just have to eat bland food with no flavor. that is absolutely wrong. you can have whatever spices and sauces you like. that way you can still hit your goal. >> from the looks of it, you can put as much chicken as you want. >> absolutely. [multiple speakers] >> so yes, this is a quick finished product. the best thing i like about this dish is the serving size. it's the size of my palm. you have a little tostada that will help you not eat a big tortilla. the more you see, the more you want to eat. this is good to have. >> smaller portions. i guess what we have to do is see if alan can stick that in his mouth. come on alan! >> do i get a commercial break? >> depends how much time we have. 30 seconds. >> i need a >> so far, so good. nothing on the jacket yet. >> just a little right there. >> it matches your tie. >> a very easy, simple, maybe 15 minutes to cook. just as long as it will take for your chicken breasts. refried beans will be about 10 minutes in a pod. then your pico that you can buy fresh with your salsa and cheese and lettuce and your tostada. this is a quick, easy, different and has a lot of flavor. but it's great. how can people get a hold of you? >> you can come to our location on the south side or our north location at the green acres. stop by and say hi. we have no options coming out. we have new options now so if you haven't stopped by, come by and say hi. >> this is really good. with all the different flavors, spices, everything else. good job!