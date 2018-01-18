Speech to Text for SUPERINTENDENT Search Narrows to three

joining us at 6... the hunt for a new st. joseph school district superintendent is down to three... the district today named the top three candidates for the job... they are -- dr. beck albrecht..superintendent of maryville school district... dr. bill cowling...assistant superintendent of management services for the blue springs school district... and dr. doug van zyl...superintendent in fort dodge, iowa. the finalists were chosen from a field of 27... kq2's brooke anderson joins us in the studio now with more on where the search goes from here... thanks alan -- from 27 to three... the process for finding the next superintendent is entering its final phases. the search began in august when current superintendent robert newhart announced he would be stepping down at the end of this school year the board of education hired school exec connect -- an outside search firm from minniapolis -- to narrow 27 applicants to seven from there, the seven applicants were narrowed to five and then to the remaining three by the board of education the search firm of school exec connect was hired by the board for 27 thousand dollars some criticized that decision, but board members say they may not have come up with the quality of candidates that they did on their own. (sot lori prussman, board member "we are just so pleased with the candidates that we have. we think that any one of them could be a good fit here, and i think that the community members and the kids and the staff are really, really looking forward to brighter days." ) a final round of interviews is scheduled in the next week. each candidate will come to st. joseph for a full day of meeting with groups of students, parents, community members and school district staff the board plans to announce the name of the new superintendent at it's february board meeting reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2, your local