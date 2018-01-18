Speech to Text for Upper 30s on Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of you too closely. it requires 4-10 times more distant than stopping on pavement. we all know that very well. a warm-up. >>> that's exactly right alan. today we did make it into the 20s. 25 hour high, low of zero. 65 the record high set back in 1996. record low, 15 below zero setback in 1930. we take a look at temperatures across the area. we did make it into the 20s. a little improvement across th area. 23 st. joseph as well as cameron . 27 in falls city. we do have a little bit of a wind making it feel like 13 outside. still pretty cold. you want to bundle up if you are stepping outside. feels like temperature is 12 in rockport. we look at our radar and really nothing going on. hardly a cloud in sight. pressure is dominating our entire region. all the way across the midwest. dry conditions, sunny skies. the pacific northwest that will be bringing moisture as we get into this weekend. we have until then to enjoy dry weather. let's take everything hour by hour. today, clear skies for tonight. plenty of sunshine for tomorrow and even as we head into friday. you may see a cloud rolling by on friday but really that's about it. saturday partly cloudy. first half of the weekend also looks good. expecting any moisture until we get into sunday. speaking of that, we do have some rain on the way. as we take a look at this model as we get into sunday. rain developing, snow to our west. as we get into monday, some of this rain could mix with a little snow as our temperatures will begin to drop again. we will not be brutalcold, righ away in around where we should be. here's a look at our precipitation chances as we get into friday and saturday. nothing. sunday we have a 60 percent chance and a 30 percent chance on our monday. a little rain and snow activity. temperatures will be dropping back into the 30s. and low 40s for next week. as we head toward tonight, still a bit of an improvement. above zero. 12 degrees hour overnight low temperature. many spots in the teens as we take things overnight. tomorrow for our high, we are talking about upper 30s. 39 st. joseph, 39 mountain cit . then check out what happens on friday. some spots may still be stuck in the 40s. i think in st. joseph we will make it into the 50s. 51 is what i am expecting on friday. we will stay right around there before we begin to spike as we get into sunday. tonight, clear skies and still pretty cold. tomorrow, 39, lots of sunshine and we are going up in our temperatures. we will take a look at that seven day forecast. once again, we are on this warm-up. 51 on friday. talking about the mid-50s as we get into our sunday. very warm. looking at that chance for rain and a little bit of a rain-snow mixed possible on monday.