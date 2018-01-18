Speech to Text for Rob Schaaf Greitens Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

leader a missouri state senator from st. joseph is asking for the resignation of governor eric greitens. the demand that greitens quit follows a string of allegations including that the governor used taxpayer dollars to cover up an extramarital affair kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on what's now being said in jefferson city. <<<rob schaafsen. mo-r"you have defined yourself by scandal and covering things up.." vo:missouri state senator robert schaff was short and to the point.on tuesday, schaaf asked for the resignation of governor eric greitens for how he has responded to allegations of trying misusing taxpayer dollers to cover up his extra marital affair he had before becoming governor."and now it seems using the public resource of your own chief legal council to try to cover up allegations of sexual blackmail and assault."the scandal has been the buzz in jefferson city for more than a week now and some say it's slowing down the political process. "as for an investigation, i think we need to slow down a little bit, because what we are working with right now are allegations. i'm sure the governor and his family have a lot to do on their plate. i think as the legislature goes on, calls for resignation, impeachment i think are a little bit premature.""if in fact there were attempts by the governor to blackmail anyone, that changes the equation. that changes the equation quite significantly. but that needs to be proven. allegations in and of themselves are not going to be sufficient."in the end, nobody knows exactly how this is going to play out.rob schaaf sen. mo-r"the most important thing is that the people of missouri must be able to have confidence in their government. but given everything that has happened, they might forgive but they won't forget. so governor, i'm asking you, please resign." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> st. louis circuit attorney kim gardner has launched a formal investigation into the allegations