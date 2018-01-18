Speech to Text for YWCA Shelter Full

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

frostbite. there's no room at the inn at the y-w-c-a shelter the facility for abused women is at well over capacity. currently there are 61 women and their children at the shelter that has only 45 beds. and with current budget talks going on at both the state and federal levels, local staff fear they could see funding cuts, stretching their services even more. (sot- contact your legislators to let them know that these services are important in this community and that um you are looking to your elected officials to not only support funding for programs such as this but also to back legislation. ) kempf says another big part of their revenues is through private donation. to contribute, or to volunteer,