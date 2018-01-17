Speech to Text for Noyes Accidents 1-17-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

online to y-w-c-a-s-j-dot-org. st. joseph police looking for a driver involved in a hit and run today... the wreck happened at noyes and faraon around 11 this morning. police say a white car hit another car and then took off. no one was hurt. if you can help call police. another accident near noyes and jules sent two people to the hospital today... police say an suv ran a red light and hit a buchanan county prisoner transport van. the impact of the crash sent the suv into the light pole knocking it down. a 22-year-old inmate was taken to the hospital along with the driver of th suv. both suffered