Speech to Text for Nationwide Flu Outbreak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

minor injuries. now the latest on the nationwide flu outbreak... federal health officials say the flu has touched every state in the u-s -- something that hasn't happened in the c-d-c's 13-years of tracking the spread of influenza. abc's maggie rulli has more. <<10 year old nico mallozzi - one of the latest children to fall victim to this year's flu sot dr. bryan luizzi, new canaan superintendent "nico was a very lively, vibrant spirited kid." nico and his family where on their way to his hockey tournament in buffalo - but rushed to the hosptial when he started coming down with the flu. he was sent home to rest - but they never made it back to connecticutt? officials believe he died from the flu and sepsis. sot dr. alicia fry, cdc chief epidemiology & prevention branch, influenze division "right now, influenza is everywhere." the cdc confirms that 20 children across the country have died from the flu this winter - seven just last week. sot valerie rieben / lost 4 year old son "one of the most difficult things that i've ever had to do was tell my other children on saturday morning that their little brother wasn't coming home" in california - health officials say 42 people younger than 65 have died from flu related complications? that's compared to 9 at this time last year. and this year's strain - appears to be a quick killer. just forty-eight hours after katie oxley thomas first started showing signs of the flu - this 40-year-old mother of three from california - was dead. sot walt oxley / lost daughter "this was like nothing i've ever seen, how quickly this uh deteriorated her and attacked her" hospitals are overwhelmed - some are setting up e-r tents in parking lots - to triage the flood of patients. sot dr. adrian cotton, chief of medical operations, loma linda university health "this seems to be the worst flu season we've had here in at least 10 to 15 years." o/c close: and it's not over yet. while health department officials belive the season is peaking - it will most likely go on for several months, and they remind us that it's still not too late to get tehe lfu shot.>> more than 60-thousand americans have tested positive so far for the flu this season...but those numbers do not include people who do not see a