Speech to Text for Mustangs 2018 Schedule

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sports.") the st. joe mustangs announced the 2018 schedule today...they celebrate the team's tenth season at phil welch stadium.... they will do so... in defense of their mink league league title...johnny coy now leads the mustangs... the first year manager was an assitant last year...he'll manage lots of new faces.... along with some returners.... the mustangs are home most weekends...specifically every saturday firework night... other promotions have yet to be announced...ky turner says its going to be an exciting tenth year in st. joe... (sot, ky turner: "our tenth year is going to be a lot of fun, we're really looking forward to it. we're going to plan a lot of surprises this year, hopefully make this one the best one yet and hopefully bring another championship to st. joe.") opening night is may 31st... the mustangs take on the midwest a's...first pitch is at seven o'clock...last years attendance of four-thousand- eight-hundred and eighty-nine fans...was