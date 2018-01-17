Speech to Text for Kelly Service Job Fair 1-17-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

c-a-s-j-dot-org. help today for job seekers... kelly job services in st. joseph held a job fair at the townsend and wall buliding in downtown... job recuriters told us that companies in town and around the area are hiring in many different areas right now. they added that it's never too late to find that right job and pay that fits your needs. (sot michelle richardson kellty job services recuriter: "forklift drivers are an urgent need. we need production. we need assembly workers. we need distribution workers. we have a variety of jobs, a lot of them. price ranges from $9-13 an hour, depending on the job and on your qualifications.") missouri's unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 in november -- the lowest since may 2000.