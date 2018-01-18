Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
38°
Maryville
36°
Savannah
36°
Cameron
41°
Fairfax
41°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Livestream
View Now
Very Mild this Weekend
Very Mild this Weekend
Posted: Thu Jan 18 11:46:13 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 13:58:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Rose
Most Popular Stories
Dwight Yoakum to Perform at Missouri Theater
Two Separate Traffic Incidents Occurred on Noyes Wednesday Morning
Finalists Announced for Next St. Joseph Superintendent
Flu Virus 'Infects' St. Joseph
Amazon Announces Top 20 Cities for Second Headquarters
Schaaf Blasts Greitens from Senate Floor
Maryville Community Pays it Forward After Man's Small Act of Kindness
ATM Stolen Out of Maryville Hy-Vee Gas Station
Seven Candidates Running for St. Joseph School Board
St. Joseph Native Running for State Senate
Community Events