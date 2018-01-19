Speech to Text for Much Warmer on Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

little warmer. manatee's prefer warmer water and tampa had record-setting cold today. tampa tied a record for the lowest termperature ever recorded in the city when it dropped down to 29 degrees there. the last time it was this cold was 1981. (sot ) mike joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<we'll make it into the low 50s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. we'll be in the upper 40s on saturday with partly cloudy skies. however, we'll be looking at some rain showers on sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. some of that rain could mix with snow on monday with breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper 30s. we'll be in the low to mid 40s from tuesday through thursday with partly cloudy skies.>> thanks mike...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá) a local senior