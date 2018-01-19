Speech to Text for Florida Cold Weather

thanks adam.. this is apollo beach florida, in the tampa area. and those are manatees in the water there, trying to get into shallower water where it might be a little warmer. manatee's prefer warmer water and tampa had record-setting cold yesterday. tampa tied a record for the lowest termperature ever recorded in the city, when it dropped down to 29 degrees there. the last time it was that cold was 1981.