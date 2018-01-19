Speech to Text for Sexual Harassment Seminar

thanks for joining us at 6... with growing claims of sexual harassment following the me too movement, st. joseph's small business technology center hosted a seminar for businesses to learn how to handle sexual harassment in the workplace. kq2's sydnie holzfaster joins us now in the studio with more on how companies are working to end sexual harassment in the workplace. alan, while the me too movement provided women a platform to speak out against sexual violence and harassment, it's left some business owners concerned about legal repercussions from sexual harassment in the work place. <<<vo: with the growing popularity of the me too movement against sexual harassment, employers are worried about an increase of sexual harassment claims in the workplace.carol conner- barnettpolsinelli law firm "there are so many misperceptions, and i'm a little bit concerned that after the mee too movement, there may be some piling on, based on those misperceptions."vo:the social media campaign has sparked growing fear of legal and financial repercussions against companies based on the actions of their employees . rebecca lobina nwmsu business development" there is going to be an uptick in court cases with this. so i think it's extremely important for business owners oir hr professionals to understand what they can do to help mitigate some of those risks."//there is fear involved in sexual harassment. like 'oh my goodness, what's going to happen to my company if i get a lawsuit' if they've never experienced it before. there are things you can do to mitigate those risks and those fears." vo: while missouri does not require employees to participate in sexual harassment training, hr professionals recommend regularly attending harassment training. carol conner-barnett polsinelli law firm "i work with a lot of employers who are really informed and know that they need training.and so they are doing training on site, as ,much as they possibly can build into their budget. but it is a much better practice for employers to engage in regular anti-harassment training." >>> the small business resource center at northwest missouri state university is offering free business counseling for any entrepreneur with questions regarding harassment in the workplace. reporting in the studio, sydnie holzfaster kq2 your local news leader