Amazon Top 20 Cities

Posted: Fri Jan 19 08:07:38 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 19 08:07:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Speech to Text for Amazon Top 20 Cities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

online retail giant amazon will not be bringing its second headquarters to missouri... kansas city had been promoting itsself as a possible location but was not on the 20 city list of finalists. most of the top contenders are major metro areas like new york, atlanta, boston, denver and l-a... competition for the so-called h-q-two is fierce as amazon plans to invest more than five billion dollars into it and hire as many as 50-thousand people. the company says it will make a final decision some time this year. 238 cities filed applications wanting to be

