Speech to Text for COJOE Opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for a shot. entreprenurs looking for inexpensive office space to open up a new business are getting some help. st. jospeh now has a place for future businessmen and women to hatch that next big idea. kq2 news dane hawkins went to check it out. <<áánat sound- we're really ready to get started.áá[track] after much deliboration and collaboration between the missouri western business depatent, innovations stockyard, and kristie arthur from the st. joseph chamber of commerence a fully-functional workplace for freelancers, start-ups, and remote workers is here in st. joe. [sot-kristie] cojoe will alllow for entrepreneurs to come collaborate or just have space for the day where they can just get away from their home office.[track]the center offers event based, daily, weekly, and monthly memberships, that come with quite a few perks.[sot-kristie] with a membership you can get free wifi, copy services, there will be coffee here available, thers internet services, conference rooms where you can hold presemtations. [track]they want these perks to help entrepreneurs and start up companies get a head start. [sot-kristie]it keeps euntr from having to have their own office space and keeps their expensis low. [track]center of entrepreneurship director, annette weeks knows its a positive economic opportunity that could also bring more business to the city. [sot-annette]its exciting that its going down town as well because the more excitmenet we have downtown the better it is for the whole community and the region. because when employers coming to town they like to look at our down town they want to see that its vibrant and whats going on down there. [track]dane hawkins kq2your local news leader>> the cojoe center will officially open on january 31st with an openning reception from four to six p-m. however you can reserve a workspace or conference room before the official openning by calling 816-364-4115.