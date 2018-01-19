Speech to Text for Maryville HyVee ATM Burglary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

after ripping an a-t-m out of a gas station... take a look at this surveillance video... it happened at the hy-vee convenience store in maryville overnight wednesday. police say two suspects wearing dark clothing yanked the a-t-m out of the store using a stolen church van. they say the van was stolen from the parking lot of the first united methodist church. police add there was also a third suspect involved acting as a look-out person. investigators say the crime was well thought out. (sot keith wood/marville public safety dir.: "this is actually for us a fairly unique situation in that it apparently had a significant amount of planning that went into it and then add into the mix the stolen church van and some of the things we got going on and again it's a substantially more planned event than what we typically see.") police say a pick-up truck stolen from atchison county was also used in the crime. the a-t-m was recovered early this morning north of maryville. but it's not known how much cash the suspects got away