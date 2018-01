Speech to Text for December WalMart Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

st. joseph police asking for help to find three suspects accused in a parking lot purse snatching... it happened in the north belt walmart parking lot last month. police say a woman was hurt when three men tried to steal her purse while she was putting groceries into her car. the suspects took off in a silver honda civic hatchback. if you can help ...call detectives at