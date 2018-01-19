Speech to Text for Community Walmart Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in washington to keep the federal government open is intensifying ahead of friday night's deadline. house g-o-p leaders are expected to move forward with a vote on a bill to fund the government for another 30 days. but the measure doesn't have the support in the senate. abc's kenneth moton has the latest from washington. <<president trump made a trip to the pentagon. a possible government shut down just hours away. sot trump but if for any reason it shuts down, the worst thing is what happens to our military. fact check: military operations will remain unaffected if there's a shutdown. service members won't get paid but will get retro pay when the government reopens. non essential civilian defense employees will be furloughed. nats trump later touring a factory in pennsylvania touting the new tax law. sot trump i believe the democrats want a shutdown to get off the subject of the tax cuts because they're working so well. the democrats hitting back on capitol hill with the reminder that the republicans are in charge. sot sen. chuck schumer/(d) senate minority leader the republicans both in the senate and the house and the white house can't get their act together the main sticking points...immigration including a fix for the dreamers and trump's southern border wall. also hanging in the balance, the children's health insurance program for 9 million kids. sot paul ryan/(r) house speaker i think it